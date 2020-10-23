Two charged with trafficking methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – A Bonifay man and Ponce de Leon woman are each charged with trafficking methamphetamine after a deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle near Highway 181 in Westville.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle parked in the middle of Lake Street around 11 p.m. Thursday, October 22, and made contact with its occupants, 33-year-old Jonathan L. Shelton and 31-year-old Courtney M. Hatfill.

A check through dispatch revealed neither subject possessed a valid driver’s license.

During the interaction, K-9 Lasso alerted to the presence of narcotics, resulting in a search of the vehicle during which deputies located six bags of methamphetamine totaling more than 15 grams, syringes, a glass smoking pipe, and marijuana.

Shelton was also found to be in possession of a handcuff key.

Both subjects were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams). Shelton is additionally charged with obstructing law enforcement (possession of concealed handcuff key).