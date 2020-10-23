Two charged with sale of methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – A joint effort between Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Drug Task Force resulted in the arrest of two subjects Friday, October 23, for distributing methamphetamine.

During the operation, it was determined that 32-year-old Matthew Clayton Harris and 29-year-old Ashley Nicole Young made a transaction in which they sold approximately a half-ounce of methamphetamine.

A subsequent traffic stop was conducted on the subjects in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 79, during which deputies searched the vehicle and located two additional baggies of methamphetamine totaling approximately 7 grams packaged for sale, as well as a cutting agent and marijuana.

Harris is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, delivering/distributing methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams).

Young is charged with delivering/distributing methamphetamine.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank Sheriff Kevin Crews and the Washington County Drug Task Force for their continued partnership in combating the distribution of illegal narcotics in our communities.