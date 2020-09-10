Two charged with meth possession

HOLMES COUNTY – A Bonifay couple is charged with possession of methamphetamine following what began as a report of a verbal altercation at a McKnight Lane residence.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call Saturday, September 5, and made contact with 49-year-old Michael Asbury Jones and 54-year-old Barbara Ann Williams.

During the course of the interaction, deputies observed both parties appeared to be under the influence of a substance and that Jones, a convicted felon, was in possession of a rifle.

Inside the home, deputies also observed a baggy containing a white residue which tested positive as methamphetamine lying in plain view, along with a glass bowl that contained a burnt white substance.

Jones was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

During the course of her arrest, Williams was found be in possession of a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine. She is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.