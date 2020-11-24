Two charged with meth possession following separate traffic stops

HOLMES COUNTY – Separate traffic stops have resulted in the arrest of two area men for possession of methamphetamine.

23-year-old Jared Lee Jones of Chipley was arrested Tuesday, November 17, after a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 179.

During the course of the stop, a deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Jones, who is on state probation for a drug-related offense.

A resulting search of Jones’ person found him to be in possession of a pipe containing methamphetamine.

Jones was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

30-year-old Justin Allen Penny of Bonifay was arrested Sunday, November 22, following a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 81 in Ponce de Leon.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Penny, who was found to not possess a valid driver’s license.

A subsequent search of Penny’s person found him to be in possession of a bag of methamphetamine.

Penny was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked.