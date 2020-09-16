Two charged with grand theft

HOLMES COUNTY – Two DeFuniak Springs men are charged with separate thefts that recently took place in Ponce de Leon.

24-year-old Michael A. Lawson and 20-year-old Caleb Christopher Sanders were both identified as suspects in a theft that took place earlier this week at a N. Highway 81 residence in Ponce de Leon, as well as another that took place at a home on Otter Creek Road.

A mini bike and more than $500 worth of tools were taken from the home on N. Highway 81, and a 4-wheeler was stolen from a residence on Otter Creek Road.

Sanders was arrested and is charged with grand theft. Lawson, who is currently in the Walton County Jail on unrelated charges, has a warrant for grand theft.

All stolen property was recovered and returned.