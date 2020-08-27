Two charged in separate drug arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Two Graceville men are charged with possession of methamphetamine following separate drug arrests made on Highway 171 earlier this week.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was executing a search warrant Monday, August 24, at the 1101 Highway 171 residence of 51-year-old Ronnie Peacock when he observed a baggie containing methamphetamine lying in plain view.

Peacock is charged with possession of methamphetamine and transported to the Holmes County Jail.

The following day, a deputy was assisting at the scene of an unrelated crime in the same area when he observed a subject later identified as 36-year-old Patrick D. Howard of Graceville riding a bicycle and approaching the perimeter of the crime scene.

Deputies stopped Howard, and a search of his person was conducted as a result of the interaction. Howard was discovered to be in possession of a plastic pill bottle containing a small bag of methamphetamine.

Howard is charged with possession of methamphetamine and was transported without incident to the Holmes County Jail.