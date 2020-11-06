Two charged in multiple mailbox vandalisms

HOLMES COUNTY – Two men have been charged in the vandalism of numerous mailboxes in the Ponce de Leon and Westville area.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday, November 5, to residences along White Road and Highway 10A after it was discovered that at least eight mailboxes had been intentionally run over earlier that morning. Deputies further determined the subjects had also attempted to push over a railroad arm at Valee Rd. and Highway 10A before going into the ditch at the old wood yard off E. Main St.

Thanks to tips from citizens, investigators were quickly able to identify the subjects as Kenneth Kyle Owens and Austin Steven Williams, both of Ponce de Leon.

Owens and Williams are charged with criminal mischief.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank the residents who came forward with information on these incidents.