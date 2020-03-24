Two charged after undercover narcotic operation

HOLMES COUNTY – A Bonifay man and woman are each facing charges following an undercover operation conducted Monday, March 22, by investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

During the operation, 33-year-old Wesley N. Birge exchanged methamphetamine for U.S. currency.

When approached by investigators, Birge attempted to run but was quickly taken into custody.

Investigators then made contact with 32-year-old Kendra E. Dumas, who had accompanied Birge as his driver and was waiting for him in the vehicle.

Dumas acknowledged to deputies that she knew the purpose of the meeting was to sell methamphetamine, and deputies found two methamphetamine pipes to be in her possession.

Birge, who also acknowledge selling the methamphetamine, had a warrant for violation of community control and is additionally charged with sale of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.

Dumas, who was on state probation, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.