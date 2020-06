The Washington County Drug Task Force, assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, executed a search warrant at 773 Orange Street in Chipley on June 3. After the home was secured, investigators entered the residence and conducted a search.

The execution of the search warrant resulted in the arrest of Stacy T. Blackmon, 44 of Chipley, and Lacy V. Adams, 37 of Graceville, on narcotics related charges.