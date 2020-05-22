Two arrested on drug charges

On Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at approximately 7:30 p.m., a deputy on patrol, observed a vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit. He conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 79 at Fanning Branch Road; the driver was identified as Mr. Dustin Tyler Blair Sasser. A check of Mr. Sasser’s license revealed an active warrant and he was detained for Holmes County.

During the stop, K-9 Titan was deployed and positively alerted on the vehicle, indicating the presence of narcotics. The registered owner of the vehicle, identified as Ms. Jennifer Lynn Bau, was a passenger in the vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, the deputy observed a clear baggie lying on the highway, the contents of which were field tested and gave a positive result for methamphetamine. A review of the In-Car Camera recording revealed that Ms. Bau, currently on drug offender probation, had thrown the object into the highway. Ms. Bau was then informed she was being arrested and resisted that arrest.

Ms. Bau has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Resisting Arrest without Violence.

Mr. Sasser was arrested on a Holmes County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.