Two arrested in connection to multiple burglaries

HOLMES COUNTY – Two local men have been identified as suspects in multiple burglaries that took place in Holmes County, as well as in Hartford, Alabama and Geneva, Alabama.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Friday, September 11, at 1333 Esker Martin Rd. in Bonifay in reference to stolen property and made contact with resident, 44-year-old Michael Ard, Jr.

Investigators also made contact with 18-year-old Stephen Christopher Roy Price, who was also present at the home.

Both men acknowledged their role in the crimes, and investigators were advised of the location of several of the stolen items.

Ard and Price are each charged with four burglaries of storage units located in Bonifay and Esto. More charges are pending from Alabama.

While conducting the search warrant, investigators also located a small amount of methamphetamine in a bedroom belonging to 28-year-old Chrishane R. Smith. Smith was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.