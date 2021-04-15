Two arrested for vehicle theft

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

Officers with the Chipley Police Department were advised of a stolen vehicle entering the Chipley city limits on the afternoon of April 14. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and conduct a felony traffic stop of the vehicle, detaining the two occupants who were identified as Thomas N. Moss, 39, of Bonifay, and Heather A. Harrell, 33, of Bonifay.

Thomas N. Moss and Heather A. Harrell

The vehicle was stolen on April 12 from the City of Bonifay, where both Moss and Harrell were implicated in the motor vehicle theft. Moss and Harrell were both arrested on outstanding warrants originating from the Bonifay Police Department.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.