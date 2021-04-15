Two arrested for vehicle theft

Officers with the Chipley Police Department were advised of a stolen vehicle entering the Chipley city limits on the afternoon of April 14. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and conduct a felony traffic stop of the vehicle, detaining the two occupants who were identified as Thomas N. Moss, 39, of Bonifay, and Heather A. Harrell, 33, of Bonifay.

The vehicle was stolen on April 12 from the City of Bonifay, where both Moss and Harrell were implicated in the motor vehicle theft. Moss and Harrell were both arrested on outstanding warrants originating from the Bonifay Police Department.