Two arrested following traffic stop

PONCE DE LEON – A traffic stop recently resulted in the arrest of a Ponce de Leon man for possession of methamphetamine and a Chipley man on an active warrant.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop on a motorcycle in the area of Line Road and Brown Road in Ponce de Leon and made contact with the driver, 29-year-old Mack C. Lowe of Ponce de Leon and his passenger, 42-year-old Darryl L. Taylor, Jr. of Chipley.

Dispatch advised Taylor had an active warrant out of Washington County, and a pat-down search of Taylor’s person resulted in the discovery of a syringe that had been used for methamphetamine.

During the course of the interaction, Mack was observed attempting to conceal a piece of paper that contained methamphetamine. When asked to place his hands behind his back, Mack began shaking the paper in an attempt to dispose of the methamphetamine.

Taylor was transported to the Washington County Jail on his warrant, and Mack was arrested and transported to Holmes County Jail on charges of possessions for methamphetamine and destroying/tampering with evidence.