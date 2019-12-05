Two arrested after vehicle, foot pursuit

Two men were arrested after leading law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit followed by a foot chase in Washington County on Friday afternoon.

25-year-old Bryndyn Brown of Defuniak Springs and 20-year-old Joshua Campbell of Vernon were taken into custody following an investigation into alleged threats being made to shoot a local family.

Campbell, the driver of a 2010 black Nissan Titan, initially fled from the parking lot of Campbell Park on Jackson Community Road as deputies attempted to make contact.

Following a vehicle pursuit, Campbell and Brown fled into the woods on foot after returning to the complainant’s residence on Coatney Road.

WCSO deputies, with the assistance of Northwest Florida Reception Center and Holmes CI K9 teams, Florida Highway Patrol, and the Florida Wildlife Commission, were able to locate the suspects hiding behind a nearby residence.

Campbell is currently on state probation for previous weapon and drug charges and is now facing new charges of attempting to flee or elude law enforcement and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Brown has been charged with resisting officers without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is also currently on probation out of Walton County.