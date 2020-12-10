Turner obit

JoAnn Standland Turner, 84, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Marianna Health and Rehab.

Joann was born and raised in Marianna, Florida to the late James M. Standland, Sr. and Annette Daffin Standland. She retired following 28 plus years as a Fiscal Assistant in the Business Office at Sunland Training Center. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed cooking for her friends and family. She also believed in serving others through volunteering, much of which was spent in the Emergency Management Office during hurricanes, etc. Joann was also a lay speaker for the Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Turner; son, Al Turner; as well as her brother, Bobby Standland.

She is survived by three children, Mike Turner (Delores), Buddy Turner, and Lou-Ann Turner; daughter-in-law, Peggy Turner; six grandchildren, Dustin Turner, Brittany and Sierra Turner, James and Stephen Turner, John Brian Ouzts; great grandchildren, Kenlee, Myles and Aleigh; brother, Jimmy Standland and a special niece, Sherri Johnson (David).

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Reverends Jim Harbert and Roland Rabon officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Marianna Chapel funeral home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.