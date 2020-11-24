Turkey deliveries

In the spirit of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office delivered turkeys with all the Thanksgiving trimmings to about 30 local families. Determinations for who to make the deliveries to were based on recommendations from guidance counselors at each of Holmes District Schools.

The deliveries were made Monday, November 23. The Bonifay First United Methodist Church donated the food boxes, and HCSO added the turkeys and made the deliveries.

Sheriff Tate and everyone at the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office wish you all a happy and safe Thanksgiving.