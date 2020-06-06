Try saltwater and freshwater fishing license-free

This week kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week and what better way to celebrate than to try your hand at fishing in Florida. License-free saltwater fishing weekend is June 6 and 7, and license-free freshwater fishing weekend is June 13 and 14. During these weekends a fishing license is not required for Florida residents or visitors. License-free weekends provide an excellent opportunity for non-licensed recreational anglers to experience fishing.

“People are getting outdoors now more than ever,” said Eric Sutton, FWC Executive Director. “Why not participate in or introduce someone new to the lifetime activity of fishing. We encourage anglers to get out on the water and discover why Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World.”

Before heading out to enjoy your time fishing, remember to stay safe by checking your local weather forecast, especially during this storm season. Boat safely by always wearing your life jacket, paying attention and maintaining 360-degree awareness while operating a boat. For more boating safety tips, visit MyFWC.com/Boating. And when you’re heading out, be sure to keep yourself and others safe by practicing social distancing, learn more at https://bit.ly/2wwuJ2d.

Learn more about National Fishing and Boating Week at the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation’s TakeMeFishing.org website, which offers information on events sponsored by businesses and communities during National Fishing and Boating Week as well as fishing sites, recreational species identification, fishing tips and more.

Enjoyed your trip fishing? Check out our angler recognition programs Catch a Florida Memory and TrophyCatch. Or fish all year by getting your Florida fishing license at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

These free fishing weekends are a part of the eight license-free fishing days the FWC offers each year. All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates. Learn more about license-free fishing days at MyFWC.com/License. For fishing tips visit MyFWC.com/Fishing.

Saltwater and freshwater recreational fishing have a combined economic impact of $11.5 billion dollars and support more than 106,000 jobs.*

*(Source: American Sportfishing Association and Southwick Associates, based on USFWS 2011 survey data updated to 2018 using FWC-OLP’s license trend data plus inflation data).