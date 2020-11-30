Truett obit

Ruby Wanda Truett, 78, of Altha, FL, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home.

Ruby was born on April 5, 1942 in Cypress, Florida. She grew up on papa’s place at old Brushey Pond and was a graduate of Grand Ridge High School. Ruby loved going roller skating at the old skating rink in Marianna where she met her husband, Willis Ellis Truett. Ruby loved crocheting blankets for her family and took pride and joy in her grandchildren. She loved all of them and each was special to her. The holidays were Ruby’s favorite time of year where all her family would come together and enjoy each other’s company. Ruby enjoyed cooking; especially for special family events. She worked as a CNA at the Courtyard in Marianna and also worked with children at a daycare. Being around children brought her great joy. Ruby was a strong presence in her family’s lives and she will be terribly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Ellis Truett; her parents, L.K. and Susie Griffin; sister, Gladys Edenfield; brother, Kelsey Griffin; nephews, Larry Johnson and Garry Johnson; brother in law, Arlo Daniel Truett.

Ruby is survived by her son, Ronnie Truett and wife, Kim of Donalsonville, GA; daughter, Kristie Weeks and husband, Wayne of Altha; grandchildren, Demi Melvin and wife, Jenette, Nick Melvin, Patrick Melvin, Kristopher Walton, Rachel Melvin, Jackie Johnson, and Nicole Jonson.

Graveside funeral service for Ruby will be 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 4, 2020 at Cypress Cemetery with Reverend Caron Harn officiating, Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.