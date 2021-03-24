Trooper involved shooting

A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was investigating a crash in the area of Chemstrand Road and Ten Mile Road in Escambia County on March 23 at approximately 6 p.m,, when he was approached by a 43-year-old female subject who voiced her concern of overdosing on drugs.

The trooper directed his attention to her wellbeing and safety by requesting Emergency Medical Services respond to the area as she began to walk across the roadway. The subject rounded a corner at which time the trooper briefly lost sight of her.

As the trooper approached, what appeared to be an unoccupied silver Chevrolet truck, the female subject sat up and presented a rifle, pointing it in the direction of the trooper. An exchange of gunfire began as two more troopers and two Escambia County deputies arrived on scene. At least one other trooper became engaged in the gunfire.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the gunfire and law enforcement officers were able to secure the weapon prior to taking the subject into custody. With Escambia County EMS on standby near the scene, the female subject was able to quickly be transported to Baptist Hospital under the custody and supervision of the Florida Highway Patrol where she will be medically evaluated prior to any arrest made or charges placed against her.

This is an active investigation, being conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence (BCII), and all information is considered preliminary at this time, pending the conclusion of the investigation.