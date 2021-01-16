Tramell obit

Mary Ann Tramell, 85, of Cottondale died Friday at Flowers Hospital in Dothan.

She was a native of Cottondale, lived in Staten Island, New York until 1969 when she moved to Bradenton. Mary moved back home to Cottondale in 1979. She retired from the Department of Corrections as a sergeant in 1991. She made several mission trips the most recent to Israel. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church in Panama City, but has attended at Rivertown Community Church and Piney Grove Baptist in recent years.

Survivors include a son, John Tramell (Arlene) of Cottondale; three daughters, Katherine Griffith of Yukon, Canada, Stephanie Bauer (Steve) of Bradenton, Roberta Tramell of Hot Springs, Ark.; sisters, Swan Ford of Gainesville and Pat Tropeano of Katy, TX.

Graveside funeral services will be at 10 AM Tuesday, January 19, 2021at Piney Grove Baptist Cemetery in Cottondale with Rev. Jerry Moore officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.