Traffic stop results in two arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Two Alabama residents were arrested following a traffic stop Sunday, June 7.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop in the area of Rum Road and Leavins Road in Westville, making contact with the driver, 41-year-old Paul L. Vaughan of Geneva, Alabama, and his passenger, 30-year-old Tiffany M. Childree of Hartford, Alabama.

Vaughan, a convicted felon, advised he did not possess a valid driver’s license, and a check through dispatch confirmed him to have multiple prior charges for driving while license suspended or revoked.

Deputies searched the vehicle and discovered fours bags containing methamphetamine, several plastic baggies used for packaging and distributing, numerous syringes, including two that appeared to be loaded with methamphetamine, scales that had methamphetamine crystals on them, multiple smoking pipes that held methamphetamine residue, and a set of brass knuckles.

Vaughan is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of metallic knuckles by a convicted felon, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and for no motor vehicle registration.

Childree is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.