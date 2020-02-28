Traffic stop results in one arrest

HOLMES COUNTY – A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Slocomb, Alabama woman for the possession of methamphetamine Tuesday, February 25.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 173 and MC Carnley Road and made contact with the driver, 64-year-old Brenda Jean Gammons.

During the course of the interaction, Gammons was discovered to be in possession of a plastic bag containing nearly 14 grams of a substance which she identified as methamphetamine.

Gammons was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and transported to the Holmes County Jail, where she ultimately produced a second bag of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe when asked if she was in possession of any additional illegal items.

Gammons is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.