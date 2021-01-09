Traffic stop results in multiple charges for Georgia woman

HOLMES COUNTY – A traffic stop in the area of Highway 179A and Highway 2 in Westville led to the arrest of a Stone Mountain, Georgia woman Thursday, January 7.

Deputies initiated the stop and made contact with the driver and his passenger, a woman who initially gave deputies what would later be determined as false information regarding her identity.

The subject, eventually identified as 40-year-old Labranda Dawn Hughes, then began resisting deputies as they attempted to detain her.

Hughes, who stated she did not have any illegal substances on her person, was transported to the Holmes County Jail, where a search of her person found her to be in possession of a baggie containing methamphetamine.

Hughes is charged with possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to law enforcement, resisting an officer without violence, and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.