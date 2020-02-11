Traffic stop results in meth arrest

HOLMES COUNTY – A Tallahassee woman was arrested as the result of a traffic stop in the area of Highway 2 and Wiggler Road Saturday, February 8.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the area when he initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 30-year-old Cassie Lynn Davis of Tallahassee. During the course of the interaction, K9 Lasso alerted on the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search resulted in the discovery of a container that held methamphetamine.

As Davis was advised she was being placed under arrest for the possession of methamphetamine, she became uncooperative, ignoring the deputy’s verbal commands and pulling away. After she was successfully placed in custody, Davis was transported to the Holmes County Jail without further incident. David is charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting and officer without violence