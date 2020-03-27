Traffic stop results in drug arrest

HOLMES COUNTY – A Panama City man is charged with possession of methamphetamine as a result of a traffic stop made on Highway 81 near the railroad tracks in Ponce de Leon.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle Thursday, March 27, and made contact with the driver and passenger, 39-year-old Jesse Lee Mitchell.

During the course of the stop, a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine was located in the vehicle’s passenger side floorboard, and Mitchell was discovered to have a bag containing methamphetamine on his person.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.