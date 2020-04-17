Traffic stop nets methamphetamine, Xanax and synthetic marijuana

HOLMES COUNTY – A DeFuniak Springs woman is facing multiple drug charges following an April 14 traffic stop in Westville.

A deputy with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the stop on Highway 179A, just north of the Westville store and made contact with the driver and her passenger, 28-year-old Ashley R. Serigne of DeFuniak Springs.

A resulting search led to the discovery of a baggie of methamphetamine, a baggie containing marijuana and a Xanax bar, another baggie that held synthetic marijuana, two pipes, a syringe loaded with methamphetamine, and a set of digital scales. It was determined that all the items were property of Serigne.

Serigne was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Xanax (without a prescription), possession of a synthetic drug, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.