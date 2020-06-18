Traffic stop leads to two subjects in custody

On June 12, 2020 at approximately 12:37 p.m., a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Interstate-10. The deputy made contact with the driver, Alicia Sedeno and passenger, Fernando Lopez. Sedeno, seemed to be very nervous and shaking while collecting documents the deputy had requested. While standing at the passenger door of the vehicle the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle.

Due to the odor of marijuana, the deputy requested a K9 to respond. Upon an exterior sniff of the vehicle K9 Kash gave a positive alert. During a search of the vehicle deputies located 2 pounds of marijuana, 93 assorted nerd ropes with THC infusion, 660 carts of THC vaporizer cartridges, 113 THC wax containers, 20 grams of marijuana in a mason jar, and $2,185 of U.S. currency. These items were located in two duffel bags beside the car seat of a one year child, also a passenger in the vehicle. A loaded Glock 26 9mm with two magazines was also located inside the vehicle.

Sedeno advised that she and Lopez had purchased the illegal narcotics from California with the intent to come back to Florida and sell them.

Lopez is being charged with 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, child endangerment and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Sedeno is being charged with 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, child endangerment and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Both Sedeno and Lopez were booked into the Washington County Jail.