Traffic shifts planned for SR 77 and SR 79

North and southbound traffic on State Road (S.R.) 77 from Interstate 10 to just south of Cane Mill Road in Washington County will be transitioned to the newly constructed southbound lanes Monday, Sept. 14. This shift will allow crews to begin the reconstruction of the future northbound roadway. Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions Monday, Sept. 14 as crews prepare for the shift. All travel lanes will be marked.

S.R. 79 traffic will be transitioned to the newly constructed southbound roadway from Clayton Road to Leavins Road beginning 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. The transition allows crews to continue to work on the reconstruction of the northbound travel lanes. Advance warning message boards and additional signage will assist in directing traffic through the area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.