Traffic impacts scheduled for SR 79 widening project

Motorists traveling State Road (S.R.) 79 will be shifted on to temporary asphalt in the vicinity of Millers Ferry Road in New Hope at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 as crews make permanent repairs to the future northbound travel lanes. On Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 a.m. traffic between Clayton Road and Leavins Road will be transitioned to the newly constructed southbound roadway as crews continue reconstruction of the northbound roadway. Advance warning message boards and additional signage will assist in directing traffic through the area.

This work is part of a construction project to four-lane 20 miles of S.R. 79 from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to south of I-10 in Holmes County.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.