Traffic impacts scheduled for SR 79 widening project

Drivers traveling State Road (S.R.) 79 south will be transitioned to the new southbound roadway from Clayton Road in Washington County to Thomas Drive near Interstate 10 in Holmes County Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m. as crews perform median work. Northbound traffic will not be impacted. Motorists may encounter intermittent lane restrictions before 10:30 a.m. as workers prepare for the traffic switch. Message boards and additional signage will direct traffic through the area.

This work is part of a construction project to four-lane 20 miles of S.R. 79 from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to the south of I-10 in Holmes County.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph (35 mph in the city of Vernon) when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.