Traffic impacts for SR 79 widening project

Traffic on Moss Hill Road at State Road (S.R.) 79 in Vernon will be detoured to Church Street from 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 to 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 as crews perform roadway improvements. Commercial vehicles should utilize S.R. 277 and Pioneer Road. Variable message boards, traffic flaggers, and detour signs will direct motorists through the work area.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph (35 mph in the city of Vernon) when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.