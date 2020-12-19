Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In observance of the upcoming holiday season, there will be no lane closures on state roads from 7 a.m. Thursday, December 24 to 12:01 AM Monday, January 4, 2021. These lane closure restrictions include both construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes and Washington County:

State Road 79 Widening from North of Mill Branch Bridge to Interstate 10– Motorists are reminded to watch for heavy equipment and workers as crews continue to perform improvements from Pate Pond Road to Thomas Drive. No traffic impacts are anticipated. Message boards and additional signage will direct motorists through the work area.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.