Traffic Advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 Safety Improvements at County Road (C.R.) 173-The intersection of S.R. 2 and C.R. 173 in Holmes County will be converted from a two-way to a four-way stop Tuesday, Dec. 8. Additional safety measures are being installed to alert drivers to stop ahead. Motorists are reminded when approaching a four-way stop:

Whoever gets there first, goes first. If two arrive at the same time, the car on the RIGHT has the RIGHT of way. If two cars are across from each other, the turning car yields to the car going straight.



Variable message boards will be located at the intersection to provide notification before the permanent change to the traffic pattern.

Washington County:

S.R. 79 Widening from North of Mill Branch Bridge to Interstate 10– Traffic on Pompey Avenue will be detoured to Church Street from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 as crews perform roadway improvements. Message boards and detour signs will direct motorists through the work area.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.