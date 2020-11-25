Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no lane closures on state roads from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. These lane closure restrictions include both construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 Safety Improvements at County Road (C.R.) 173-The intersection of State Road 2 and County Road 173 in Holmes County will be converted from a two-way to a four-way stop Tuesday, Dec. 8. Additional safety measures are being installed to alert drivers to stop ahead. Motorists are reminded when approaching a four-way stop:

Whoever gets there first, goes first. If two arrive at the same time, the car on the RIGHT has the RIGHT of way. If two cars are across from each other, the turning car yields to the car going straight.



Variable message boards will be located at the intersection to provide notification before the permanent change to the traffic pattern.

Washington County:

S.R. 79 Widening from North of Mill Branch Bridge to Interstate 10 (I-10) – State Road 79 between Pate Pond and Clayton roads will open all four lanes of traffic Wednesday, Nov. 25. This brings the total to five and one-half miles of drivable four-lane roadway. Nearly 13 miles of new roadway has been constructed and is open to two-way (one lane in each direction) traffic from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to the south of I-10 in Holmes County. Additional improvements include over 25,000 feet of stormwater drainage pipe, three miles of new sidewalk, and a new traffic signal at Moss Hill Road. Completion of the widening project is scheduled for early 2021.

I- 10 Routine Bridge Inspection under C.R. 77A – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection. Pioneer Road (C.R. 278) Bridge Replacement over Piney Branch- Drivers may encounter temporary lane closures. Watch for workers and equipment entering and exiting the work area. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist vehicles through the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.