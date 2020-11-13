Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no lane closures on state roads from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. These lane closure restrictions include both construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 Safety Improvements at County Road 173- Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures the week of Monday, Nov. 16 as construction activities continue. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist drivers through the work area. The speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in the work zone.

Washington County:

S.R. 79 Widening from North of Mill Branch Bridge to Interstate 10 – Traffic on Moss Hill Road at S.R. 79 in Vernon will be detoured to Church Street from 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 to 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 as crews perform roadway improvements. Commercial vehicles should utilize S.R. 277 and Pioneer Road. Flaggers and detour signs will direct motorists through the work area.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.