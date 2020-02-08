Traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Choctawhatchee River- Crews will perform routine bridge maintenance 7.6 miles east of S.R. 81 Tuesday, Feb. 11. Westbound lane restrictions will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Washington County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Routine Bridge Maintenance over Choctawhatchee River- Crews will perform routine bridge maintenance one mile west of County Road 279 (Mile Marker 104). Westbound lane restrictions will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Eastbound lane restrictions will be in effect Tuesday, Feb. 10 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.