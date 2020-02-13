Townsend Building Supply helps Take Stock in Children

Michael and Turner Townsend, owners and Vice Presidents of Townsend Building Supply celebrated the 75th anniversary by giving $7,500 to Washington County Take Stock in Children. All scholarship contributions are matched 100% thanks to Florida Legislative allocation through the Stanley Tate STARS (Scholarships for At-Risk Students) Program at the Florida Prepaid College Foundation which brings the matched donation to $15,000.

Students must maintain a 2.5 weighted cumulative grade point average (GPA) throughout high school meet with a volunteer adult mentor, remain alcohol, crime, drug free to earn an $8,000 tuition scholarship to any state college or university.

Take Stock in Children is seeking mentors. TSIC is a college tuition scholarship program for economically disadvantaged, at-risk students who are selected in the eighth grade through an application process. Students officially begin the TSIC program their freshman year of high school. Mentors meet weekly or biweekly with their high school student on school campus for approximately 30 minutes. To become a mentor or to learn more, contact Debra Perdue at perdued@chipola.edu or phone (850) 718-2428.