Total of nine positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County

The Washington County Health Department (HCHD) announces an additional case of 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington County. The individual is a 31-year-old female. She has been advised to isolate at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. The individual and all contacts to this person will be monitored daily by Washington County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals nine positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County.

