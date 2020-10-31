Torri obit

Mr. Herman Harry Torri, age 91, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away October 29, 2020 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay.

He was born October 6, 1929 in Blairsville, Pennsylvania, to the late Enrico ‘Henry’ Torri and Myrtle R. Johns Torri.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Torri was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Beatrice Torri, and a daughter, Elizabeth ‘Pat’ Irene Carter.

Mr. Torri is survived by his four sons, Robert Jay Bassham of Bonifay, FL, Allen Dewayne Bassham of Bonifay, FL, Edward Charles Bassham of Bonifay, FL and Richard Steven Torri of Chipley, FL; two daughters, Tammy Trimnel and husband Johnny of Bonifay, FL, and Babette Torri of Panama City, FL; fifteen grandchildren, Mistyan Alley, Victoria Brim, Amanda Alley, Sharmin Hartman, Johnny Webb, Frankie Webb, Lee Bassham, Miranda Bassham, Joseph Brady, Randy Huggins, Colton Crooms, Chelsa Allen, Jennifer Mayo, Stacy Wickstrom and Melissa Hewett; 29 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM Wednesday.