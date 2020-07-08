Tompkins obit

Dr. Ronald “Ron” Allen Tompkins D.D., age 49, of Chipley, FL, passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on May 3, 1971, in Lapeer, MI, to the late Larry Tompkins and Janet (Roles) Tideman.

Ron had a degree in Religious Education from Midwestern Baptist College. He was the lead pastor for The Prayer Page Inc., a social media ministry dedicated to the praying and encouragement of others. God allowed Ron to start his ministry in 2014. Prior to this, he spent 26 years working in children’s ministry.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Claude Roles, and his paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Evelyn Tompkins.

Survivors include his pretty lady and wife, Candace (Mathis) Tompkins; one son, Ian Tompkins; two daughters: Laura Barnes and husband Nick, and Christen Mathaney and husband Josh; parents, Richard and Janet Tideman; brother, Dale Tompkins and wife Vickie; two sisters: Jennifer Tompkins, and Amanda Keenum and husband Ryan; maternal grandmother, Jean Roles; father in law, Lowell “Butch” Holley; mother in law, Diane Mathis; and numerous other relatives.

Ron was an inspiration to others and touched many lives. He was an amazing father, son, brother, husband and friend. If you knew Ron, you loved him, and he was a light in this world. He will be missed dearly.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Ron at the following locations with visitation starting at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. and food to follow:

First Baptist Church, Chipley on Saturday, July 18

Olive Baptist Church, Pensacola on Friday, July 24

Fosteria Baptist Church, Fostoria, MI on Saturday, August 1

His Lord said to him, “Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.” Matthew 25:23

Brown Funeral Home