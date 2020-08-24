TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. Today, Florida had the twelfth straight day below 10 percent positivity of new cases. Today, Florida reported the lowest number of new cases since June 14.

Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are 2,258 new positive COVID-19 cases and 72 reported deaths – 7 occurred yesterday, August 23. As posted on the Agency for Health Care Administration’s hospitalization dashboard at 10:45 a.m., there are 4,658 current hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Test results for more than 45,600 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Sunday, August 23. On August 23, 5.20 percent of new cases** tested positive.

To date, there are a total of 602,829 Florida cases*** with 10,397 deaths related to COVID-19.

Since August 23, the death of seventy-two Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Broward, Citrus, Clay, Dade, Hernando, Hillsborough, Indian River, Marion, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie and Wakulla counties.

Florida long-term care facility data:

The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here.

The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.

To date, 4,384 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died.

In order to make the daily COVID-19 report easier to download and more accessible, the daily report separates case line data in a separate PDF. The case line data report is available here. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here. The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is availablehere.

More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

* Florida residents that are diagnosed with COVID-19 and isolated out of state are not reflected on the Florida map.

**This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all tests, excluding people who have previously tested positive.

***Total cases overview includes positive cases in Florida residents and non-Florida residents tested in Florida.

