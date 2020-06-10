TJ Roulhac Community Service Awards

TJ Roulhac Enrichment Center Committee would like to thank the Washington County ‘We Care’ Volunteer Team for offering their support during the COVID- 19 Pandemic. TJ Roulhac Enrichment Center was selected to be a school-lunch distribution site shortly after the school closings due to the Covid-19 crisis. Mr. Leonard Blount, Vice Chair of the TJ Roulhac Enrichment Center, presented Community Service Awards at the Washington County School Board Meeting in recognition of each volunteer who dedicated their time to distribute lunches to the children of the Washington County Community. This project would not have been successful without our compassionate community volunteers, Superintendent Joe Taylor, and the entire Washington County School District working together for a great cause.

We Care Volunteers Listed Below:

Xaviera Henderson, Chipley High School Paraprofessional (not pictured)

Deon Kennedy, W.I.S.E Teacher

Francesca Henderson Kirkman, Elementary School Teacher at Washington County Christian School

Monica Rehberg, Chipley High School Teacher

Thomas Smith, Community Service Member of TJREC

Angeline Smith, Community Service Member of TJREC

Jiranda B. White, Chipley High School Teacher

Mioshi White, Community Service Member of the Ambassadors of Christ Ministry (Not Pictured)

Marcellcus Garner, United States Air Force