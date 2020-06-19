Tickets on sale for “Little Shop of Horrors” at Spanish Trail Playhouse

Tickets for the Spanish Trail Playhouse summer musical production, Little Shop of Horrors will go on sale at the playhouse business office on June 22, 2020.

Little Shop of Horrors will take the Spanish Trail Playhouse stage July 10th, 11th, 17th, and 18th at 7 pm nightly and on July 19th, at 2:00 pm. This production is rated PG-13 and is appropriate for ages 13 and older. Content and subject matter may be unsuitable for children under 13 years of age. Children 5 years of age and younger will not be permitted. The Spanish Trail Playhouse is located at 680 Second Street in Chipley.

The story: A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers that Audrey II has out of this world origins and has an intent towards global domination!

Director Kevin Russell leads the cast of the following individuals: Lance Newcomb as Seymour Krelborn, Sierra Hernandez as Audrey, Ashlyn Jeffries as Crystal, Rebecca Boggs as Ronnette, Kay Thomas as Chiffon, Ebb Hagan as Mr. Musnik, Calvin Booth as Orin Scrivello DDS, and Rob Nixon as the Voice of Audrey II-The Plant. Ensemble members include Victoria Kelly, John Stewart, Cassandra Pollard-Smith, and Nathan Spencer. Rachel Webb serves as Music Director and Kim Knight serves as Stage Manager.

Little Shop of Horrors is written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken and is produced through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

For more information and ticket pricing, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, e-mail spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com, or call the Spanish Trail Playhouse Business Office at 850-638-9113.