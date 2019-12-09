Three county chase ends in arrest of Orange County man

A Winter Park, Florida, man was arrested in Washington County after eluding law enforcement through three counties Sunday afternoon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Walton County Sheriff’s Office initiated the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Interstate 10. The suspect led law enforcement through Holmes County, exiting I10 in Chipley.

WCSO deputies pursued the suspect on State Road 77, where he struck a Washington County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle before crashing a second time at a residence.

Holmes County deputies immediately apprehended the suspect who was identified as 24-year-old George Michael Quinones Santiago.

Santiago was booked into the Washington County Jail on local charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without a license. He also faces additional charges of fleeing and eluding at a high rate of speed and grand theft of a motor vehicle out of Walton County, as well as fleeing and eluding law enforcement out of Holmes County.

Santiago appeared before Washington County Judge Colby Peel Monday morning during First Appearances. Bond was set at $100,000.