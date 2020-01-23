Three charged in separate drug arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Three local men have been charged in unrelated methamphetamine-related arrests.

43-year-old Duhnohnne Leroy Reed of Graceville was arrested Saturday, January 18, in the area of Highway 2 and Reed Lane after a deputy observed him walking alongside the road and made contact in an attempt to check on his wellbeing.

During the course of the interaction, Reed began behaving in a manner which led the deputy to believe he could possibly have a weapon, leading to a pat-down search that resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine. Reed, who at first resisted being detained, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting and officer without violence.

33-year-old Maurice C. Wofford of Westville was arrested Sunday, January 19, in Westville after running from a felony traffic stop in which a deputy located two containers which held methamphetamine, as well as empty, clear baggies associated with the sale of narcotics.

Wofford fled on foot from the location of the traffic stop on Highway 81 but was quickly located in the area of Horsebarn Road and White Road with assistance from alert citizens and the Holmes CI and Northwest Florida Reception Center K-9 tracking teams.

Wofford is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and resisting an officer without violence.

47-year-old Gregory Michael Thames of Bonifay was arrested Monday, January 20, following a traffic stop on Highway 179 in the area of Bonifay-Gritney Road.

A records check through dispatch revealed Thames did not have a valid driver’s license. A resulting search of Thames’ person led to the discovery of a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, and a search of his vehicle resulted in the deputy locating a baggie of methamphetamine and additional paraphernalia.

Thames is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended.