Three charged in Holmes County homicide

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals in connection to the murder of a man who was reported missing from Jackson and Houston Counties around July 4, 2020.

Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office contacted HCSO to advise their search for 51-year-old Raul Ambriz Guillen led them to information stating Guillen was last seen at 1101 Highway 171, Graceville at the residence of 43-year-old Jeremie Odell Peters in the company of 35 year-old William Shane Parker of Gordon, Alabama, and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Lauren Kay Wambles of Dothan, Alabama.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office obtained search warrants at two homes on Highway 171, including that of Peters, and evidence pertaining to the homicide was discovered at both locations.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue then assisted with cadaver dogs, which located what appeared to be a grave site off Kirkland Road in northeastern Holmes County. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement then excavated the site, where the body of a deceased male later identified as Guillen was located and recovered.

Parker is charged with an open count of murder and is currently in custody of the Jackson County Correctional Facility, where he is awaiting extradition to Holmes County.

Wambles is charged with being a principle to murder and is currently in custody of the Houston County Jail, also awaiting extradition.

Peters is charged with being an accessory after the fact and abuse of a corpse. He is in custody of the Holmes County Jail.

This is an open and ongoing investigation, and more charges and arrests are pending.

This investigation is a joint effort with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Bay County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner’s Office and State Attorney’s Office.