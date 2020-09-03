Three arrested on drug charges

Investigators with the Washington County Drug Task Force conducted an undercover operation on September 2 that resulted in the arrest of three. Investigators arranged for the purchase of illegal narcotics consisting of methamphetamine and heroin at a location in Chipley.

The three suspects involved in the sell of the illegal narcotics were Peyton Boyette, 26, of Panama City, Christopher Blair, 30, of Panama City and Brandy McGinn, 27, of Santa Rosa Beach.

All three suspects were involved in the obtaining, transportation and sell of the illegal narcotics to undercover officers. After the purchase of the narcotics all three were taken into custody by Drug Task Force members and transported the Washington County Jail.