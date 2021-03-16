Thompson obit

Geraldine Leola Thompson, age 84, of Marianna, FL passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Jackson Hospital.

Geraldine was born December 29, 1936 in Medulla, FL to the late John Stedman and Billie McKay Lewis. She was a member of The Sanctuary Church in Marianna, FL for over 25 years and loved her church family. Geraldine was most recently a department manager at Walmart. She loved being at Silver Lake and taking care of her flowers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lavon Thompson; parents, John and Billie Lewis; brothers, Henry, James, and George Lewis; and sister, Linda Guess.

Geraldine is survived by three sons, Terry Thompson (Tammy), Tommy Thompson (Lisa) all of Lakeland, FL, and Wayne Thompson (Debbie) of Plant City, FL; two daughters, Jane Hallman (Don) of Vernon, FL and Sally Crabtree (David) of Lakeland, FL; brother, John (Skip) Steadman Lewis; grandchildren, Ryan, Cory, Shawn and Josh Thompson, Christina, James, and Zachary Hallman, Lynn, Justin, and Amber Crabtree; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.

A Graveside service will be in Fitzgerald Cemetery in Medulla, FL. Service times are forthcoming.