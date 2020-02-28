Thomas obit

Sherial Dianne Thomas, 63 of Bonifay, Florida passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at her home in Bonifay, Florida surrounded by her family.

Born Thursday, October 18, 1956 in Aiken County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Billie G.Tummins and step daughter of the late Donald D. Baylor.

Surviving are daughter, Teresa Cutchins of Bonifay, FL, son, Richard Broxton, Jr. of Tittusville, FL, mother, June Baylor of St. Marys, GA, sisters, Cindy Lumpkin and husband Mark of Bonifay, FL and Terri Broxton and husband Wayne of St. Marys , GA; 5 grandchildren, Jacob Broxton, ShyAnne Broxton, Kori Broxton, Kirsten Broxton and Christina Broxton, niece, Tracie Bartlett of St. Marys, GA and nephew, Mark Lumpkin, Jr. and wife Shawna of Bonifay, FL and several great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations be made to Emerald Coast Hospice or Parkinson’s Research.