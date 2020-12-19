Thomas obit

Ms. Julia Ann Thomas, age 71, of Panama City, Florida passed away December 17, 2020 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City.

She was born March 28, 1949 to the late James Arbery Cornelison and Ann Adams Cornelison.

In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by one brother, John Cornelison.

Ms. Thomas is survived by one daughter, Janine Thomas and Jeremy Heath of Chipley, FL; one son, James Thomas, Jr. and Diana Davis of Panama City, FL; one sister, Cinda Trexler and Curtis Trexler of Panama City, FL; one brother, Jim Cornelison and Mary Helen Cornelison of Morganton, NC; six grandchildren, Jayda Thomas, Jallena Thomas, Hunter Heath, Jeremy Lee Heath Jr., Mark Rendon and Joseph Rendon; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, December 21, 2020, in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:00 PM in the Bonifay Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to, https://gcscfoundation.org/ways-to-give/memorials/memorial-donations/, Gulf Coast State College for a scholarship fund in memory of Julia Ann Thomas.